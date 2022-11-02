Tinubu meets with Business leaders, vows to revive dead industries

The presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday presented his action plan to captains of industry and other key players in the private sector.

The town hall meeting and dialogue held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

The former Lagos State governor promised that his administration would revive Nigeria’s dead industries if elected in 2023.

Business leaders at the event include President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Coronation Capital, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

Others present at the meeting were Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima and Director-General of the Tinubu campaign, Simon Lalong.

Several Governors of the APC were also in attendance.

