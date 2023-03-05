Search
Tinubu may be poisoned – Prophet raises alarm

News

Prophet Bisi Olujobi has advised President-elect Bola Tinubu to be cautious of his surroundings to avoid harm.

The General Overseer of Wisdom Church of Christ International in Ketu, Lagos, gave the advice in a statement at the weekend.

The cleric congratulated the former Lagos governor on his victory and advised him to fulfil promises he made during the nationwide campaign.

Olujobi, however, cautioned the politician to be careful “this time around, more especially on the source of food he would want to eat”.

The clergyman said his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, “should be the only source of food for him this time until the expiration of three months as revealed by God, either in the country or outside”.

The religious leader also said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu “will come out victoriously during the next week governorship election”.

Olujobi added that Governor Nyesom Wike “made a costly error in Rivers State, yet he will be a force in the South-South, as God’s ways are different from man”

He said Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, “will bounce back politically only that he needed to pray more on his health”.

