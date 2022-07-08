Tinubu has decided to pick a Muslim VP – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Friday said presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has agreed to pick a Muslim vice-presidential candidate.

He made the comment during a gathering of about 100 clerics at the Kano state government house as part of activities to mark Eid El Kabir.

“We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed,” Mr Ganduje said.

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria.”

Mr Ganduje asked the clerics to pray for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

He also urged them to offer prayers for his administration’s peace and progress.

Furthermore, Ganduje asked the clerics to pray for his Deputy Governor, Yusuf Gawuna, who emerged as the APC governorship candidate in Kano State for 2023 elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...