Tinubu fetes Osinbajo on 66th Birthday

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has sent a congratulatory message to Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as he turned 66 today (Wednesday).

Tinubu’s message is coming a week after Osinbajo applauded him for emerging as the winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

In a statement by Tinubu’s media officer, Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos State governor hailed Osinbajo’s administrative skills and professional accomplishments.

The statement read in part, “I rejoice and celebrate with our Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on the attainment of 66 today. Professor Osinbajo has been a remarkable intellectual in public service since he served with me in Lagos as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. He contributed immensely to the success of our administration and led our justice sector reforms.

“On this special day, I join his immediate family, friends and political associates to wish him continuous good health. Many happy returns dear Professor Osinbajo.”

