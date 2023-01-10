Search
Emmanuel Offor
Tinubu: ‘Every Nigerian above 40 is sick’ – Orji Kalu

Politics

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Uzor Orji Kalu says the 2023 presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has no health problem.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State also said emphatically that every Nigerian above 40 years old suffers from one form of health challenge or the other.

“His (Tinubu’s) health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick. There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick,” Kalu said on Political Paradigm, a recorded programme on Channels Television.

The federal lawmaker also said some incoherent statements attributed to Tinubu at rallies were forged by political opponents.

“These are things you people go to form on the internet. All these things can be forged by political opponents,” he said.

Politics

2023” No Miracle will make APC or PDP win 2023 Election – NNPP

0
The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has said “even...
Sports

Serena Williams baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness

0
American tennis legend Serena Williams has become an ordained...
News

Nobody can blackmail me, I have no house outside Nigeria – Buhari brags

0
President Muhammadu Buhari says nobody can blackmail him on...
News

Naira Redesign: CBN seethes, warns Banks to stop putting old notes in ATMs

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged commercial...

