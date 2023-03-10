Tinubu condoles with Lagos bus-train crash victims

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has offered his condolences to the victims and families affected by the accident involving a train and a transit bus in the Ikeja area of Lagos State on Thursday morning.

In a statement signed by Tunde Rahman for the office of the President-elect, Tinubu said he is praying for all, including those who died and those who sustained injuries in the tragic and unfortunate incident.

He also commiserated with the Lagos State Government, adding that he will continue to monitor emergency response efforts closely and offer support, where necessary.

The moving train rammed into the bus conveying civil servants to work at the PWD Bus Stop.

Following his visit to the hospital, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said two persons died at the scene of the accident and four at the hospital.

He said 85 passengers were involved in all, including 42 cases of moderate injuries, 29 with severe injuries, and eight who had mild injuries.

