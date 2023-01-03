Search
Emmanuel Offor
Tinubu boasts of fitness after Umrah

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has again defended his fitness, saying he successfully perform seven trips as he did at Umrah.

Tinubu stated this in an interview with Kano premier independent radio station, Freedom Radio, in Saudi Arabia shortly before he returned to the country.

According to Tinubu, no sick person can do Umrah activities.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that is undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj, which has specific dates according to the Islamic calendar.

PDP Leader, 3 others murdered in Anambra

Four persons, including the People Democratic Party (PDP) leader,...
Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi...
Obosi community leader shot dead

The President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local...
Recession to hit one-third of world’s economy – IMF

Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva,...

PDP Leader, 3 others murdered in Anambra

Four persons, including the People Democratic Party (PDP) leader, has been reportedly killed by gunmen in Anambra State. A source told Tribune Online that the...
Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim’s police orderlies were slain on Monday when fleeing militants ambushed his vehicle. The incident happened...
Obosi community leader shot dead

The President-General of Obosi Community, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon Ike Okolo has been reportedly shot dead. Okolo was shot...
