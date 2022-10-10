Tinubu attends inauguration of APC Women Campaign Team

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to inaugurate its Women Presidential Team for the 2023 general elections.

The Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Monday.

He shared an image of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima as well as the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Inauguration of Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team #BATKSM2023 pic.twitter.com/DxHanGX0sX — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 10, 2022

They were at the State House, Presidential Villa in a meeting, although the exact venue cannot be ascertained at the time of this report.

Also in attendance at the meeting is the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, among others.

Campaigns for the 2023 general election officially commenced on 28 September in line with the timetable and schedule of activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...