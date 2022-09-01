Tinubu admits ‘confusion’ over state of the nation

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu, has said that Nigerians appear to be in confusion about the state of the nation.

He stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.

“I listened to the panelists, we appear to be in confusion about our nation,” the ex-Lagos State governor said. “We inherited speaking in tongues from the Bible but our diversity is a promise for prosperity.”

Tinubu hailed Kukah for his contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria, describing him as a great man who is endowed with resilient intellectual abilities.

In commending the cleric for building an institution on his 70th birthday anniversary, he charged the Sokoto Bishop to also build the nation.

The APC candidate, who pledged to contribute to the completion of the Kukah project, charged Nigerians to also contribute to the development of the nation.

He added, “You are building an institution in honour of your 70th birthday. I am 70 too. Bishop, you will build not just the institution but the greatness of a nation.

“It is on your shoulder; it is on mine and we must build it together. I must and I will contribute handsomely personally to build and see to the completion of that institution because it reflects something.”

On his part, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, described Kukah for his undying love for the country.

Tambuwal, who chaired Kukah’s 70th birthday celebration in Abuja, commended Kukah for his strong belief in the possibility of a new Nigeria.

He said that although Kukah’s criticism of the nation’s bad governance has been controversial, he (Kukah) believed Nigeria could and would come out of the doldrums of failed political leadership.

The event was attended by key political actors for the 2023 elections, including the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima; the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and many others.

