Wendy Lawal is ready to go through the dirty diapers, crying baby, sleepless nights phase again as she just announced she is pregnant.

The Tinsel star who is expecting her second child with her husband, shared the news via her Instagram page with a series of photos and videos.

Lawal posted photos from her maternity shoot which featured her huge baby bump, daughter and husband and captioned the post, “Dirty diapers, sleepless nights and endless love. Blessed to be doing this a second time.”

