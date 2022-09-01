Tinsel Actress, Abiola Segun-Williams Reveals Trauma Over Indecent Exposure at Supermarket

Abiola Segun-Williams is not with the new wave of body positivity which allows people put their private parts on display in public.

The ‘Tinsel’ actress recounted a traumatic experience while at the supermarket where two young ladies had her dropping her gaze over their indecent exposure.

Abiola Segun-Williams shared that the breasts of one of the two ladies at the mall, was on full public display and it wasn’t even girded well, hence it was all over the place.

She added that she found the scene before her eyes disruptive and was left traumatised by the experience which had her having a lot of questions running through her mind.

