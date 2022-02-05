Saturday, February 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tinder Swindler Con Artist, “Simon Leviev Promises to Share His Side of the Story

Simon Leviev from the Netflix documentary, ‘Tinder Swindler’ has promised to share his own side of the story.

The con artist whose real name is Shimon Hayut allegedly met women on the Tinder dating app and swindled them of millions of dollars after an elaborate catfishing scheme where he led them to believe his name was Simon Leviev.

Following the release of Netflix’s investigate documentary on Wednesday February 2, the con man was still active on Tinder at that time, however he has been banned from the dating app.

He proceeded to his Instagram page where he has over 200,000 followers with the promise that he will share his version of the story soon.

However, Shimon Hayut has deleted the photo sharing app as the page

He also posted an update on his Instagram account with more than 200,000 followers, but the page now reads “no longer available”.

