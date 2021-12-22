Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tina Lawson Announces New Talk Show, Talk with Mama Tina

Tina Lawson is joining the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Jada Pinkett Smith and others with a new talk show that’s coming to Facebook Watch.

The designer, hair dresser, businesswoman and now talk show host took to her Instagram page to announce her new show, “Talk with Mama Tina.”

Tina Lawson shared the promotional clip for the show where  guests like Kevin Hart, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Kelly Rowland, Ciara and others made their way to her home to share honest and heartfelt conversations.

She revealed that she made her famous gumbo for her guests and that Beyonce and her grandchildren made the special theme song for the show.

