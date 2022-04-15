Tina Knowles-Lawson Shares Heartwarming Details About How Blue Ivy Helped Her Get Ready for Acting Role

Tina Knowles-Lawson is so impressed by her granddaughter, Blue Ivy.

She told Tamron Hall on her self-titled talk show that there was a time she needed someone to help her prepare for her role in the Lifetime movie Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, but since everyone was busy, including her actor and acting coach husband Richard Lawson. She then turned to Blue, who was able to fit her grandmother into her busy schedule.

Knowles-Lawson said Blue Ivy wanted to know if acting was good for her grandmother, asking: “Grandma, I don’t know if this is for you.” To which Knowles-Lawson responded: “Thank you Blue for making me really insecure.”

She however added that she acknowledged that her granddaughter’s primary concern was making sure she got the lines perfect.

She said a lot more.

See the video:

