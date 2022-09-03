Timothée Chalamet Speaks About Social Media, Says ‘Societal Collapse Is in the Air’

Timothée Chalamet is not a fan of social media.

The actor got candid about social media and “societal collapse” during a press conference on Friday.

Per reported by Deadline, the actor told reporters about his latest movie Bones & All, saying “it was a relief” to step into a world where the characters aren’t dependent on social media.

“To be young now, to be young whenever—I can only speak to my generation—but it is to be intensely judged,” Chalamet said. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media and it was a relief to play characters that are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter or Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in. Which is, without casting judgment on that because if you can find your tribe there then all the power, but I think it’s tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. It smells like it. And without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully these movies matter. Because the role of the artist—or so I’m told—is to shine a light on what’s going on.”

