Monday, December 20, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Timini Egbuson and Bestie, Dorcas Shola Fapson Complain Bitterly About the Body Odour Pandemic in Lagos

Timini Egbuson and Dorcas Shola Fapson are best friends and definitely move in the same circle hence reason why they would have the exact same complaint.

The best friends might be looking to switch Thier clique as they both have taken to social media to bitterly lament the pandemic of body odour that currently assault them when out an about the city of Lagos.

Timini took to his Snapchat to his Snapchat to say, “Too many people complaining about B.O in Lagos. It is crazy. You spend millions on drinks and drip but you can’t buy deodorant???

For her complaint, Dorcas wrote, “Too many of you are looking good & smelling BAD in this Lagos. I beg try dey use deodorant when you comot.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: