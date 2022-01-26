Timilehin Adigun Says He is Done Responding to Juliana Olayode, Prays She Funds Peace

It looks like the social media back and forth between former mentor-mentee, Timilehin Adigun and Juliana Olayode might come to an end.

The pastor and former manager to the actress has stated that he will not respond to her new allegations with a fresh video.

Timilehin noted that he already apologised to the church and the world at large for his past misdeeds and has kept the promise he made to the world in December 2020.

The clergyman said he never sexually abused anyone and is ready to stand before any panel or the court to be investigated. He added that he has already owned up and apologised for what he is guilty of and he is putting the matter to rest as this is only a distraction.

