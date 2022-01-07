Timi Dakolo Speaks Out Amid Fresh Accusation of Sexual Misconduct Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Timi Dakolo would like to have a word with folks who had unkind things to say about him when his wife Busola accused Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of sexual assault.

Recall that Busola detailed the sexual assault she endured at the hands of the preacher when she was only a teenager, an accusation he denied, which stirred heated conversations because of the preacher’s scandalous history.

Now, another woman has taken to social media to call him out (read all about it here), and Timi Dakolo, who solidly defended Busola, has some words for those who criticised him.

“Truth is truth,break it,drown it,Cover it,blend it,burn it or even paint it.The thing is -Truth will always be truth and it will survive all this it own. Victory is truth realized,” he said.

He continued: “And just because you are having a hard time believing the truth doesn’t make it a lie. But i been tell una, una call me all kinds of names.”

