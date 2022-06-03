Timi Dakolo Shares Sweet Message from his Son, Reveals What Makes Him Rich

Timi Dakolo is basking in the love of his first child and only son, Alexander Dakolo and is being mushy about it.

The singer who noted hay he’s been a little under the weather, posted a screenshot of a sweet text exchange between himself and his son.

Alex who now schools abroad had checked in on his father with the sweetest message ever; insisting that he be safe and reminding him the he absolutely loves him.

The older Dakolo posted the message and went to state that asides from the money and assets, this love is what makes him rich.

