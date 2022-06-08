Timi Dakolo Shares Displeasure at His Music Being Played at APC Presidential Primaries

Though Timi Dakolo was on hand to perform at the expression of interest of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, he is not pleased that the All Progressives Congress (APC) tried to replicate that move.

The singer made known his displeasure after clips from the APC presidential primaries which held on Tuesday, June 7, showed that his song, ‘Great Nation’ was played there.

Legal activist Segun Awaosanya popularly known as Segalink had called the attention of the singer to this on Twitter.

My brother @timidakolo I hope them don pay us for this song wey them dey play for APC convention so? 🤔 #GreatNation 🇳🇬 — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) June 7, 2022

Timi had responded, “Why use an Artist song without their permission in a rally or campaign. The things people get away with in this country called Nigeria. Actually this is the second time.

Oya come sign abeg make we file tonight. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/OunPPLYF6Q — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) June 7, 2022

