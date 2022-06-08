Wednesday, June 8, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Timi Dakolo Shares Displeasure at His Music Being Played at APC Presidential Primaries

Though Timi Dakolo was on hand to perform at the expression of interest of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, he is not pleased that the All Progressives Congress (APC) tried to replicate that move.

The singer made known his displeasure after clips from the APC presidential primaries which held on Tuesday, June 7, showed that his song, ‘Great Nation’ was played there.

Legal activist Segun Awaosanya popularly known as Segalink had called the attention of the singer to this on Twitter.

Timi had responded, “Why use an Artist song without their permission in a rally or campaign. The things people get away with in this country called Nigeria. Actually this is the second time.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: