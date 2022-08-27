Saturday, August 27, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Timi Dakolo Shares Throw Back Photos from Wedding Day

Timi Dakolo took a trip down memory lane on Friday, August 26,  to the day he we’d his wife and mother of his threw children, Busola.

The singer shared photos from the event as he joked about loving Nigeria for a long time because if the colour palette for the wedding which was green and white.

Timi Dakolo made fun of himself and his bride, noting that it looked like Globacom sponsored their wedding a d the fact that they even collected offering during the ceremony. He added that the agbada he wore was really heavy on him and the Yoruba MC almost finished his money on that day.

