Timi Dakolo is seriously shading folks who hit girls up in their DMs.

The singer and father of three noted that these set of people are willing to do for girls what they have not done for their God.

He wrote, “You’ll go to a girl’s inbox and say “can I know you more?” Something you have never said to the Lord.”

He simply captioned the post ” See your life?!”

