Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Timi Dakolo Reveals Son’s Fate After He shared Unflattering Video of His Mum

Timi Dakolo has revealed the fate that awaits his son Alexander for daring to go where angels dread.

The singer and father of three posted a clip of his first child mocking the mum as she slept.

He revealed that the boy must have either bought his own house or won the lottery hence, the reason for the bravery.

Timi Dakolo added that even him as the patriarch of the household cannot try what his son did and though he isn’t the culprit, he will apologise for this deed for eight years and even pay for it.

 

