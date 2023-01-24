Timi Dakolo Reveals Shocking Fact About His Voice

Timi Dakolo is one of the best vocalists we have on the continent of Africa and I dare say the world but he apparently didn’t rate it highly.

The singer and self acclaimed chorus leader, took to his Instagram page to reveal what might seem a shocking fact to many who have heard the rich texture of his voice.

In an Instagram post he put up, the father of three revealed that he never used to like his voice. He captioned a video of himself during rehearsal with,

“Fun fact: I never use (sic) to like my voice because I sounded different from everyone.”

