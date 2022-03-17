Timi Dakolo Reveals Serviced Apartments in Lagos Are Done Servicing

Nigeria has humbled Timi Dakolo is one can be described as an incredulous and hilarious if not a tragic situation.

The singer and father of three revealed that serviced apartments are done servicing their tenants, given the current electricity and fuel crisis in the country and has asked everyone to resort to “servicing” themselves.

In a Twitter post, Timi Dakolo revealed that the clause that usually prevents tenants of these apartments from having their own alternative power supply such as generators, have been cancelled.

“Nigeria will humble you, service apartment said they are not doing servicing again. Everybody should please get their own generator. They said cancel the contract that says “no personal generator in the facility,” he wrote.

