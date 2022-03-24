Thursday, March 24, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Timi Dakolo Responds to Critique After Folks Call Him Out for Singing at Atiku’s Presidential Declaration

Timi Dakolo has responded to the current bashing he has been subjected to online following his performance at Atiku Abubakar’s presidential declaration.

The singer who has been very vocal in his displeasure at the state of the economy and faulting out current political leaders, was at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday, March 23.

Following the public call out and bashing of citizens of Twitterverse, Timi took to the platform to note that he was “securing his bread” and anyone who feels strongly about it can go ahead to do same.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: