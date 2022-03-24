Timi Dakolo Responds to Critique After Folks Call Him Out for Singing at Atiku’s Presidential Declaration

Timi Dakolo has responded to the current bashing he has been subjected to online following his performance at Atiku Abubakar’s presidential declaration.

The singer who has been very vocal in his displeasure at the state of the economy and faulting out current political leaders, was at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday, March 23.

Hunger is a bastard @timidakolo is singing and endorsing Atiku at the international conference center at Abuja…. SMH Let it be recorded that @timidakolo endorsed Atiku!!!#2023Elections #WeCantContinueLikeThis pic.twitter.com/YwYi8h9cP6 — Olaolu Thaniel (@Olaolu_thaniel) March 23, 2022

They have started Singing in Political Rallies ohh…. @timidakolo is live with PDP in Atiku's Declaration to collect his share of the national cake#2023Elections #AtikuDeclaration #WeCantContinueLikeThis pic.twitter.com/7kiQwbV7ps — Olaolu Thaniel (@Olaolu_thaniel) March 23, 2022

Following the public call out and bashing of citizens of Twitterverse, Timi took to the platform to note that he was “securing his bread” and anyone who feels strongly about it can go ahead to do same.

