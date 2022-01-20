Timi Dakolo Requests Wife, Busola to Send Him Money in Response to Her Birthday Message

Timi Dakolo is a year older today, January 20, 2022 and as expected, his lovely wife,. Busola took to social media to send him a lovely message.

The photographer posted a photo of her husband as she hailed him for his kindness throughout the years and prayed for greater heights for him.

Instead of Timi to get mushy in the comment section and profess his eternal love for his wife following her beautiful birthday message, he went on to request that she sends him money for the birthday.

Well, it seems like Busola acceded her husband’s request and sent him money judging by a follow up post and Toni’s comemnt under it.

