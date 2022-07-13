Timi Dakolo Refuses to Pick Daughter’s Call After Hearing Price of Her Desired Hairstyle

Timi Dakolo had an interesting conversation with one of his daughters and has made us privy to it.

The singer and father of three whose family has since relocated to the UK posted a conversation between himself and his 8-year-old.

In the screenshot, Zoe had sent photos of a hairstyle she wanted to make and had asked her father to send the money necessary to make that happen.

Her argument had been she likes to look good, leaving a gobsmacked Timi confused as he thought events like this one begin to occur when a girl clocks 15.

In the comment section, Timi had confessed to refusing to pick up the phone after hearing the cost implication of the hairstyle.

