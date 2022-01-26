Timi Dakolo Questions Why Christians Go for Deliverance

Timi Dakolo needs a Bible scholar to explain to him why there’s need for some Christians to still undergo deliverance.

The singer posed the question on his social media pages in the early hours of Wednesday, January 27.

“If salvation is a complete message, why do we need deliverance again? Deliverance from what exactly? Did He Deliver us from Some and left us to do the rest? Why are we still break curses that Christ broke and said it is finished (sic),” he asked.

Over to the Bible scholars to handle this one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...