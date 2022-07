Timi Dakolo delivered himself as a surprise to his wife and three children, faraway in the United Kingdom.

The singer landed in the UK without the prior knowledge of his family members in regard to his visit.

Timi shared that he had called his wife to come pick something downstairs and viola! He was there waiting.

His children were still asleep when he landed and were so surprised when they saw him that they burst into tears.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...