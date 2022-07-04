Timi Dakolo Laments the Lies of Lagos Artisans, Shares His Experience

Timi Dakolo has concluded that only about three artisans will make heaven given the way they spew lies without repentance.

The singer took to his Instagram to share his recent encounter with one of such over the weekend, giving credence to his submission.

Dakolo revealed that his carpenter who stays on the mainland had on Friday morning, told him he was outside his gate and just wanted to quickly grab something to eat.

He went on to reveal that the same man just called on Sunday evening to ask if he could come on Monday morning to do the job requested.

Timi Dakolo stated that he couldn’t resist the temptation to ask of the man had been eating since that Friday morning when he intially told him he was at his gate.

