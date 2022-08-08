Timi Dakolo Laments at Daughter’s Request of £189 Worth of Items

Timi Dakolo definitely has his hands full with his youngest child, Zoe.

The singer and father of three, shared yet another phone conversation with the 8-year-old that had him in deep thought.

In the text exchange which he posted on his Instagram page, Zoe had requested her dad to buy items worth over £189 for her hair, skin and teeth. She noted that she had been seeking these items for a while and her dad had to pay for them immediately.

A perplexed Timi Dakolo went on to tell his daughter that he didn’t need all of those things as an 8-year-old girl but she insisted, begged and cajoled with numerous pleas and we’re almost certain that the doting father will give in.

“God abeg… Help me with @zoedakolo. My daughter dey always carry me where I no know,” he captioned the post

