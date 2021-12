December is here again and Timi Dakolo just officially declared wedding season open with his brand new single, Obim.

The singer dropped the song which features Noble Igwe and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Wednesday, December 1.

The visuals, a colourful expression of rich Igbo wedding culture starred an array of Nollywood stars who helped drive the message of the song home.

Watch the rich and colourful video below as wedding season becomes officially open.

