Timi Dakolo is the proud father of a 12-year-old and can’t help beaming with joy.

The singer and father of three took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 6 to celebrate the birthday of his first child, Alexander Dakolo.

Timi posted several photos of the pre-teen via his Instagram and wrote, ” Happy birthday to the [email protected] The big 12. Gid bless you richly my beloveth son. Grow in grace and God’s wisdom.”

