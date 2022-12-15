Timi Dakolo Catches Flak for Shaming ‘Broke’ People for Having Preferences

Timi Dakolo, for unclear reasons, hopped onto his Twitter to talk down at people who have preferences when it comes to dating.

“I can’t date a broke person, I just can’t,” he began, adding, “but you are broke and struggling yourself. And you want someone to date you. This is like creating a WhatsApp group and then removing yourself.”

This struck a chord with many people on social media, most of whom had to ask the singer why he is talking about dating, if he is no longer a happily married man.

Check out some of the reactions: