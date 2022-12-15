Timi Dakolo Catches Flak for Shaming ‘Broke’ People for Having Preferences

Timi Dakolo, for unclear reasons, hopped onto his Twitter to talk down at people who have preferences when it comes to dating.
“I can’t date a broke person, I just can’t,” he began, adding, “but you are broke and struggling yourself. And you want someone to date you. This is like creating a WhatsApp group and then removing yourself.”
— Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) December 14, 2022
This struck a chord with many people on social media, most of whom had to ask the singer why he is talking about dating, if he is no longer a happily married man.
Check out some of the reactions:
Sir you are married with 3 children. What are you talking about? https://t.co/GZ1YNP2JIs
— Dream Girl🦋 (@its_daqueen) December 14, 2022
Idk why this is any of your business when you’re a happily married man https://t.co/xYmjkYGk3l
— C ‘99 🥢 (@Itschiomawassup) December 15, 2022
I’d be abit worried if my spouse was online talking about who they can and can’t date. https://t.co/WgopQk2jo6
— Malik☀️ (@theculturedguy) December 15, 2022
you’re married. stop this https://t.co/h5GCQEJXSH
— 🧚🏽 (@KammieNsa) December 15, 2022
You've been married for like 30 years egbon😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/1Qlqn5Aglo
— Dannykeyz (@ddannykeyz) December 15, 2022