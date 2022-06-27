Monday, June 27, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Timi Dakolo Calls Out ‘Reckless Faith’ of Individual Owing Him Money

Timi Dakolo was left dumbstruck over an incident that happened to him recently and decided to share on social media.

The singer and father of three called out the ‘reckless faith’ of a person who was been owing him money for over six months without any effort to pay back.

Dakolo shared that this individual who borrowed #800,000 from him back in December and is yet to refund any part of it called him up on Sunday morning for a favour.

The father of three revealed that he was ‘shook’ when the person in question asked for an extra #200,000 to round off his debt to a million. He tagged the action ‘reckless faith.’

 

 

 

