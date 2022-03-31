Timi Dakolo and Wife, Busola Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola have one decade down and many more to go in their journey of matrimony together.

The singer took to social media to celebrate the couple’s 10th year wedding anniversary with cute photos of duo someplace abroad.

Timi noted that in all the ten years they have been together, Busola is yet to give him an answer as to why Garri and fisherman soup is not a proper breakfast meal for breakfast.

Busola was more straight forward with her anniversary message wishing them more love, joy and prosperity in the coming years

