‘Time to unbalance the scale’ – Ronaldo praises self after 60th career hat-trick

Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to ‘unbalance the scale’ after scoring his 60th career hat-trick in the 3-2 victory over Norwich on Saturday.

Ronaldo’s cemented his treble with a stunning freekick (76′) that spared the blushes of the underfire Red Devils as they secured a vital win against the relegation-threatened Canaries.

It was his second treble in his second stint at Old Trafford, following last month’s stupendous hattrick against Tottenham Hotspur.

Reflecting on the achievement of 60 career hat-tricks on Sunday, Ronaldo, 37, tweeted: “30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale!”

30 hat-tricks before 30 and 30 hat-tricks after 30. It’s time to unbalance the scale! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/McgGZBmzyh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 17, 2022

What’s more remarkable is that half of the Portugal captain’s hattricks have come since his 30th birthday.

Ronaldo has defied the age barrier by scoring 30 more hattricks in the space of seven years after turning 30.

The 37-year-old netted his first-ever career hattrick against Newcastle on January 12, 2008 – during his first stint at United.

The Portuguese maestro left for Real Madrid and he netted his 10th against Real Zaragoza(28 August 2011), his 20th, against Getafe (27 January 2013) and his 30th came against Celta Vigo on December 6, 2014.

His 40th and 50th career hat-trick came against Celta Vigo on March 5 2016 and against Girona on March 18 2018 respectively.

According to ManUtd.com, the treble against Norwich took Ronaldo above the 20 mark for this season, 15 of those came in the Premier League.

It’s the 16th season in a row he’s hit that milestone, a run dating back to 2006/07.

