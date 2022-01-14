Time is Running out ~ DJ Big N Raises Alarm Over Upcoming Elections

DJ Big N is doing his possible best to stir the youths of Nigeria beyond intentions to actual participation in the upcoming elections.

The disc jockey took to his Instagram to raise an alarm over the lack of youthful candidates in the campaigns that have been hitting town.

DJ Big N noted that time is going and fast and all he can see are geriatrics releasing election campaign everyday with no youth to challenge them for the electoral offices.

He went on to advise that everyone needs to get down to work immediately and campaigns of candidates from the new generation begin to flood the timeline from the ward up to the level of the presidency, if not, it will be another 8 years under the rule of geriatrics with things getting worse.

