Time doesn’t forgive – Ex-Argentina coach predicts World Cup doom for Messi

Fernando Signorini, a former physical trainer for Argentina’s national team has predicted what will happen to captain Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Signorini, who was a part of Diego Maradona’s coaching staff at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, said that people would not see the best version of Messi in Qatar, insisting that time does not forgive.

According to him, people need to understand that the best of Messi, who is struggling to find consistency at Paris Saint-Germain, is behind him at the club level and the seven-time Ballon d’ Or will take those issues into the tournament in Qatar.

“We are seeing an expected version of Messi. Without a doubt, we will not see the best version of Messi in Qatar, just as Diego did not arrive in the best version of him in 1994,” Signorini said to La Nacion.

“In that, physical conditions are decisive, and especially in high competition.

“But things happened that he himself would not have imagined. The best Messi is already veiled for obvious reasons, which have to do with the chronology.

“For me, the best Messi has passed. Time does not forgive, especially in highly competitive sports.”

Two-time world champions Argentina are in Group C in the 2022 World Cup and will face Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.

