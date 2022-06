Tim Godfrey has married his beautiful wife, Erica Katrina Godfrey under the native law and customs of the land.

The gospel singer held his traditional wedding ceremony on Friday night and had family and friends in attendance.

Tim Godfrey was on ground to serenade the couple with his hit song, Obim during the reception party.

The couple looked resplendent in their gorgeous red outfits for the ceremony.

The couple had their white wedding on April 22, 2022.

