Tim Godfrey Testifies After Healing from Paralysis

Tim Godfrey is publicly testifying to the healing power of God after he experienced same.

The gospel singer shared his story about how a while ago, he had to visit the hospital after experiencing pain on his back which then progressed to “hellish” pain in his arms.

The recently married Godfrey revealed he went for an MRI and was told he had overstretched his body thereby, making his bones 20 years older. He was also told his spinal cord disc had shifted and a number of other complicated things were happening inside him.

Sharing photos from his hospital session, Tim Godfrey went on to add that he was always on pain and would cry a lot of the times but His cane through and turned the situation around.

He noted that the plan of the devil was to have him paralysed but God turned that around for good.

