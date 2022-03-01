Tuesday, March 1, 2022
TikTok to Allow Users Post up to 10 Minutes Long Videos

TikTok has added a major upgrade to the app as user ls can now post lengthier videos.

The maximum video length on the app has been increased to 10 Minutes for folks with its latest version. ⠀



This new development in TikTok’s expansion to allow up to 10-minute videos comes less than a year after it raised the maximum length of videos to three minutes in July 2021. ⠀

A TikTok spokesperson said:

“Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

