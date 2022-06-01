TikTok thrills users with ‘Clear Mode’ viewing option

Some TikTok users have started noticing a “Clear Mode” option, which lets them watch a video without the UI overlay that usually shows things like the favorite and comment buttons and other info about the video.

TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s currently testing the feature, but it’s unclear how many people have access to it.

TheVerge reports that users can access clear mode by pressing and holding on a video, then tapping the Clear Mode button on the menu that pops up. The same method can be used to exit clear mode, and there’s also a button in the bottom right corner that will return you to the standard UI.

If you activate Clear Mode, you’ll be able to watch a TikTok without all the window chrome, but if you scroll to the next video, the UI comes back, and you’ll have to re-enable clear mode if you want to get the true full-screen video experience.

As per the Verge, the fact that TikTok is adding this feels like stronger evidence that the company is focusing more on longer videos — within the past year, the maximum time limit for TikToks has expanded from one minute to 10 minutes.

