TikTok Star Khaby Lame Granted Italian Citizenship

Khaby Lame has finally been granted an Italian citizenship.

The TikTok star who rose to fame via his antics on the platform and has the largest following of 148 million, was born in Senegal but has been been living in Italy since he was 1 year old.

Aljazeera shared a video from the ceremony where the 22-year-old Lame received his citizenship status.

The current laws state that children of migrants can only apply for citizenship once they are 18 years old and if they were born and raised in Italy.

