Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

TikTok sets daily screen time limit for Under-18s

Lifestyle

TikTok is setting a 60-minute daily screen time limit for users who are aged under 18.

If young people hit the new limit, they will have to enter a passcode to continue to use the service that day.

But they will be able to opt out of the new measure, which TikTok says will be rolled out “in the coming weeks”.

The video app, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, said it is introducing the feature to help people “stay in control” of their use.

TikTok said the new limit comes after it brought in a prompt last year to encourage teens to manage their screen time. It said this helped “increase the use of our screen time tools by 234%”.

Users of the platform have to be at least 13, and, as part of this new feature, anyone under the age of 18 will receive a weekly notification with a “recap of their screen time”.

Latest

News

Fake News: Rivers Govt denies murder of Wike’s son in US

0
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims in social...
Politics

Election Results: Tinubu must be sacked – Dino Melaye

0
The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign...
News

2023 Elections: ‘INEC failed Nigerians’ – Sheikh Gumi

0
Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi has slammed the Independent...
Politics

Tinubu will perform as president – IBB assures

0
Former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Fake News: Rivers Govt denies murder of Wike’s son in US

0
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims in social...
Politics

Election Results: Tinubu must be sacked – Dino Melaye

0
The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign...
News

2023 Elections: ‘INEC failed Nigerians’ – Sheikh Gumi

0
Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi has slammed the Independent...
Politics

Tinubu will perform as president – IBB assures

0
Former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.),...
News

House Leader Doguwa remanded in prison over murder charge

0
The House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Fake News: Rivers Govt denies murder of Wike’s son in US

Emmanuel Offor -
The Rivers State Government has debunked claims in social media that the son of Governor Nyesom Wike was shot dead in the United States. The...
Read more

Election Results: Tinubu must be sacked – Dino Melaye

Emmanuel Offor -
The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, PCC, Dino Melaye, has said there is no retreat in the party’s search for...
Read more

2023 Elections: ‘INEC failed Nigerians’ – Sheikh Gumi

Emmanuel Offor -
Controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for allegedly failing to follow proper procedure in the conduct of...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: