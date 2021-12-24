TikTok downs Google as top online destination

TikTok has edged Google to become the world’s new most popular online destination.

The viral video app gets more hits than the American search engine, according to Cloudflare, an IT security company.

The rankings show that TikTok knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June this year, and has held the number one position since August.

Last year Google was first, and a number of sites including TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix were all in the top 10.

Announcing the results, Cloudfare said it tracks data using its tool Cloudflare Radar, which monitors web traffic.

By July this year, TikTok had been downloaded more than three billion times, according to data company Sensor Tower.

The social network, which is owned by a Chinese company, Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world, and that number continues to grow.

It is believed one of the reasons for the surge in Tiktok’s popularity is because of the Covid pandemic, as lockdowns meant people were stuck at home and looking for entertainment.

