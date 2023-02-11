Tiger Woods returns for first event in 7 months

Golf legend Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational next week, his first tournament in seven months.

The 15-time major winner played just three competitive events in 2022, the last at July’s Open Championship at St Andrews, when he missed the cut.

Woods, 47, suffered severe leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

“I’m ready to play an actual PGA Tour event next week,” he tweeted before the Los Angeles tournament.

The Genesis Invitational, which Woods is hosting from 16-19 February at Riviera Country Club, is the golfer’s first non-major PGA Tour start since the Zozo Championship in 2020.

The American was limited to only nine rounds of competitive golf in 2022.

He missed the cut at The Open, withdrew from the US PGA Championship after the third round and came 47th at the Masters.

In December he competed in the exhibition event The Match, and also at the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie.

Woods has struggled with injuries he suffered in the car crash two years ago and has also developed plantar fasciitis – pain in the base of his foot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...