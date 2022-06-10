Tiger Woods Becomes a Billionaire, Joins LeBron James

Tiger Woods has officially attained billionaire status.

The pro golfer joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only athlete billionaires.

According to Forbes, although the golf legend reportedly turned down a deal to play on the new Saudi-backed golf tour, which has been valued at a “high nine digits,” he is still getting to the bag.

Through his lucrative and numerous endorsement deals, real estate, and other income opportunities throughout his career, Tiger has been ranked as one of the highest-earning athletes bringing in over $1.7 billion in salary. His net worth has been estimated at least $1 billion, making him one of three known athletes billionaires.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...