‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Launches GoFundMe to Cover Legal Fees Amid Feud With Carole Baskin

Joe Exotic’s lawyer has started a GoFundMe to help the Tiger King star cover legal fees for his ongoing feud with Carole Baskin.

TMZ shared some of the court documents in which a judge ordered Exotic to pay Baskin nearly $10,000 associated with her trademark infringement lawsuit. And now, the infamous zookeeper is asking people to help him raise $500,000 to pay off his settlement with Baskin.

John M. Phillips, Exotic’s lawyer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to plug the GoFundMe page. “Joe Exotic is asking for (you to) help him “pay that b- Carole Baskin back,” Phillips wrote. “Want to help? If you enjoyed Tiger King or had some Joe Exotic fun, please donate, share. Joe will connect with some donors when he can.”

Exotic also claims in the crowdfunding page that he still owes $1 million to Carole’s Big Cat Rescue organization as part of the aforementioned lawsuit.

“Since going to prison, my parents have died, my friends have died, and my marriage has failed. My partner even sold my clothes to random people,” Exotic writes, adding that he intends to “walk out of prison with my clothes on my back, a $1 million judgment and no home or clothes.”

See his lawyer’s post:

Joe Exotic is asking for help him “pay that b- Carole Baskin back.” More info at the official @gofundme of @joe_exotic. We did it, @iamcardib. Want to help? If you enjoyed Tiger King or had some Joe Exotic fun, please donate, share. Joe will connect with some donors when he can. https://t.co/nJzlQ9EPiy — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) January 5, 2022

